Joy Ahlman

Help us in celebrating Joy Ahlman’s 80th birthday with a surprise open house on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Michael’s Cantina in the party room. Remember, it’s a surprise. Her actual birthday isn’t until Aug. 29.

Joyce Saegebarth

The family of Joyce Saegebarth has requested a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Mabel Siegert

Mabel Siegert of Norfolk will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.