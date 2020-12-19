The family of John Frey would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24, 2020.
Please send cards to John at 53293 848 Road, Tilden, NE 68781.
Udell Podliska, formerly of Norfolk, is celebrating his 80th birthday on Dec. 29. The family would love to have you send him a card to 1916 11th St., Columbus, NE 68601, or call him on his birthday at 402-640-0488. Share a special memory as well as to just “make his day!”
The family of Floyd Bloom wishes to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday. Floyd was born on Jan. 3, 1931.
Bill Borer of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 29. He was born in Madison in 1940 and worked at the Norfolk Daily News for 40 years.
The family of Marilyn Wahl Hass invites family and friends to help her celebrate her 80th birthday on Dec. 29 with a card shower.
The family of Stan Kumm is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 31. Stan’s family includes his wife, Alice, and children Pam and Mike Johnson and Todd and Sherry Kumm, all of Osmond, and Jason and Michelle Kumm of Mount Juliet, Tenn. He has six grandchildren and s…
The family of Jeneane Oestreich is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Lenora Kuchar of Meadow Grove will celebrate her 106th birthday on Dec. 25. Her family is requesting a card shower.