The family of Joanne Benshoof is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 9. Her family includes her husband, Kermit; three daughters and families; eight grandchildren and families; and seven great-grandchildren. Cards will reach her at 1705 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
In other news
The family of Joanne Benshoof is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 9. Her family includes her husband, Kermit; three daughters and families; eight grandchildren and families; and seven great-grandchildren. Cards will reach her at 1705 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, N…
The family of Oscar Schroeter of Chandler, Ariz., is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday on Jan. 9. Cards can be sent to 6702 S. Pebble Beach Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249.
The family of Larry Smalley would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday on Jan. 9. Cards may be mailed to him at 1208 Eldorado Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please help us celebrate Sharon Prauner’s 80th birthday on Jan. 8, 2020. The family would like to celebrate with a card shower.
Jim Cobb of O’Neill will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Chesterfields West in downtown O’Neill. His family is hosting the event. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate. No gifts, please. Cards can be sent to him at P.O. Box 27, O…
The family of Joan Zanders would like to honor her with a card shower on her 75th birthday, which is Dec. 30, 2019. Cards may be mailed to: 31B West Ridge, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Thank you for helping us celebrate her birthday!
Bob Mather of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Club in Norfolk. His birthday was the 20th. Cards can be sent to him at 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 412, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Allen Schwartz would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Dec. 23. Cards can be mailed to him at 305 N. 25th St., Norfolk, NE