JoAnn Tiedgen will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 1. To help her celebrate, the family is throwing a card shower. We invite you to join us in the celebration to honor her special day. A “walk down memory lane” note will draw out her smile and laughter, and brighten her day! Please send your cards to JoAnn Tiedgen, St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, 401 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Special thanks to everyone who will take part in this surprise shower! We sincerely appreciate you, and Mom will be so thrilled! Gary Tiedgen of Norfolk, Nancy and Mark Wagner of Burke, Va., Tom and Denise Tiedgen of Lincoln and Vicky Pfeiffer of Lincoln, along with their extended families, thank you so much!