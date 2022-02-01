"Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art." Please join us in wishing JoAnn Pfeifer, our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a happy 88th birthday with a card shower. JoAnn's birthday is Feb. 4.
JoAnn was a lifelong member of the Madison community and now resides in Norfolk. Her family includes her husband, Marvin; her children, Bill (Kathy), Mark (Melissa), John, Jim (Kim), Monica, Chris (Roni), Tom (Lori) and Jeff (Lori); along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1810 W. Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.