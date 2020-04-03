Happy birthday, Mom! This beautiful lady, JoAnn Cech, is turning 85 years young on April 16. Her family is requesting to shower her with cards and birthday wishes. Cards may be sent to her at 900 Andys North Shore Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
In other news
The family of Rona “Eileen” Rotherham would is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on April 10.
The family of Judy Kerkman of Clearwater would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on April 12.
Happy birthday, Mom! This beautiful lady, JoAnn Cech, is turning 85 years young on April 16. Her family is requesting to shower her with cards and birthday wishes. Cards may be sent to her at 900 Andys North Shore Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Larry Prauner of Battle Creek will be celebrating his 80th birthday on April 9. His family includes his wife, Janice of Battle Creek; son and daughter-in-law Craig and Jane Siepelmeier-Prauner of Papillion; daughter Carrie and son-in-law Martin Volquardsen of Lincoln; and four grandchildren,…
The family of Alice Leighton of Griswold, Iowa, would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 25.
The family of Duane Palmer is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on March 31. His family includes his spouse, Carol; Ken (Shelly) Palmer, Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait, Kevin (Jodi) Palmer, the late Todd (Peg) Putnam, all of Norfolk, Tammy (Jo) Crooker of Ainsworth, Teresa (Craig) Car…
The family of Don Schulz would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on March 24.
The family of Mary Ann Soden is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on April 10. Cards can be sent to 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, Apt. 221, Norfolk, NE 68701.
He made it! Richard F. Pfeifer will be 85 years old on March 27 — what an accomplishment! His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate.