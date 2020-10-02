Joan Jones will celebrate her 85th birthday on Oct. 3. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday.
Cards will reach Joan at 107 N. Boxelder St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Karen Shefl of Creighton will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Oct. 8. Her family invites you to shower this wonderful lady with birthday cards and memories.
The family of Jerry Sokol is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 14. His family includes wife Jan; son Kevin and wife Jo; son Scott and wife Joan; and grandchildren Brady, Jarod, Shanna, Clayton and Tessa.
The family of Norman Winder is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 9. His family consists of wife Marjorie; children Mark and Nancy Winder, Kelli and Darin Koepke and the late Alan Winder; along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family of Paul Schoenberner of Crofton is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 12. His family includes his wife, Dorothy; children Tim of Columbus, Lori Fenstermacher of Springfield, Ill., Gary (Emily) of Lawton, Iowa, Mark (Linda) of Gayville, S.D., Amy (Randy)…
Joan Jones will celebrate her 85th birthday on Oct. 3. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday.
Marlene Voecks is turning 80 on Oct. 4. Her family invites you to shower this young lady with birthday cards and memories.
Beverly J. Wilcox will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Oct. 5. A card shower is being requested in her honor.
Beverly (Green) Henkel is turning 80 on Oct. 2, 2020. Please help her celebrate with a card shower.
Happy 80th birthday to Gary Svoboda on Sept. 30. For the guy that reads the Daily News front to back, surprise!
-