Joan Hansen

The family of Joan Hansen is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, May 26.

Cards will reach her at 1607 Bel Air Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

In other news

Joan Hansen

Joan Hansen

The family of Joan Hansen is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, May 26.

Allen Wuebben

Allen Wuebben

Allen Wuebben will be 70 years young on Wednesday, May 24. His family — wife Terri and children Heath and Stephanie Wuebben of West Point and Erin and Corey Suelter of Chicago, Ill. — will be hosting an open house in his honor from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at The Courtyard, 1104 Riverside…

Dan Peck

Dan Peck

Dan Peck will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday, May 28. His family would like to honor and celebrate him with a card shower.