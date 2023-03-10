Please help celebrate Jo Anne Duhachek's 90th birthday with a card shower and open house. Jo Anne was long-time teacher in Battle Creek, Newman Grove and numerous country schools in the Madison County area. She taught thousands of children from Kindergarten through 12th grade throughout her career.
Send your cards of congratulations to P.O Box 12, Clearwater, NE 68726.
The open house celebrating this milestone will be held at the Meadow Grove Community Hall on Sunday, March 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.