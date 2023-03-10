Jo Anne Duhachek

Please help celebrate Jo Anne Duhachek's 90th birthday with a card shower and open house. Jo Anne was long-time teacher in Battle Creek, Newman Grove and numerous country schools in the Madison County area. She taught thousands of children from Kindergarten through 12th grade throughout her career.

Send your cards of congratulations to P.O Box 12, Clearwater, NE 68726.

The open house celebrating this milestone will be held at the Meadow Grove Community Hall on Sunday, March 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Luetta Deck

The family of Luetta “Lou” Deck is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 19. Cards may be sent to Lou Deck P.O. Box 178, Hoskins, NE 68740.

Billy Schlueter

Please join us in celebrating Billy Schlueter's 85th birthday on Thursday, March 16. Let's make his day special and shower him with cards.

Rosemary Nordhues

Happy 80th birthday Rosemary, we love you! Rosemary Nordhues will turn 80 on Saturday, April 1. Her husband, Dennis, and family are requesting a card shower and special wishes to help her celebrate.

Rose Delp

Please join Rose Delp's family in celebrating her 93rd birthday with an open house on Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Norfolk YMCA, 301 W. Benjamin Ave. Please us the west doors.

Jeanie Barry

Jeanie Barry celebrated her 95th birthday on Thursday, March 9. She has been blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and a host of wonderful friends.