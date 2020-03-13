Happy birthday, Jim Walnofer! This awesome guy is turning 85 on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day. He was born in 1935 at Battle Creek. At age 4 he moved to his farm, seven miles north of Orchard, where he resides with is wife, Barbara.
His family includes Jody of Norfolk, Doug of Hoskins, Linda and Tim of Branson, Mo., and the late Greg Walnofer and Debbie Schade. He also has 12 wonderful grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and his beloved dogs.
He would enjoy cards sent to 86760 511th Ave., Orchard, NE 68764.
Many blessings to you Dad and Grandpa!