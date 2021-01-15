Jim Murphy of Norfolk will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 21. His family includes his wife, Cherie, and children and their spouses, Jeremy and Mimi Murphy of Lincoln, Mike and Brenda Murphy of Indianapolis, Ind., Shawn Hazzard of Omaha, Dennis and the late Derrith Murphy of Clive, Iowa; Bridget and Steve Tennes of Charlotte, Mich., Patty and Tracy Lichty of Norfolk and Gretchen and Eric Jones of Omaha. He has 19 grandchildren.
Jim’s family plans to have a celebration in the good old summertime.
Cards and well wishes will reach him at 3301 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.