If it ain’t broke ... Jim “Fix-it” Falk is turning 80! Jim’s family requests a card shower to honor his Monday, May 1, birthday and many years of duct-taping things.
Send your greetings to 1040 N. Lincoln St., West Point, NE 68788.
Joyce Gallu will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, April 15. Please join in Joyce’s celebration with a card shower.
The family of Rich Mandl would like to invite you to an open house on Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the parish hall of Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 300 E. Second St., Tilden, in honor of his 90th birthday. (His actual birthday is April 24.)
Paulene Laubsch will be celebrating her 75th birthday on Saturday, April 22, with an open house from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Parish Hall, rural Pierce.