Jim Black is turning 99 this week. His family is requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
In other news
Jim Black is turning 99 this week. His family is requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Jerry Glaser is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday. Jerry was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Stanton County. His family includes his wife Marilyn, and children Brad and Gina Glaser of Norfolk, Diana and Bryce Williams of Eddyville, Neb., and Monte and the late Ph…
The family of Garland Pageler would like to request a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Jan. 17. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 314, Creighton, NE 68729.
Marvin Frederick will be celebrating his 85th birthday on Jan. 20. Family is requesting a card shower to honor Marvin.