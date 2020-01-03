Jill Alexander

Please help us celebrate Jill Thomsen Alexander’s 70th birthday on Jan. 17 with a card shower. Kind words can be sent to 20275 Hopper St., Elkhorn, NE 68022. Personal remembrances would be perfect!
In other news
The family of Eldon “Bud” Hetrick of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Jan. 15.
The family of Carolyn Wenke of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 12. Carolyn, who was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., is a graduate of Concordia High School and Teacher’s College in Seward. She was dedicated to her calling to Lutheran education, serving in seve…
The family of Joanne Benshoof is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 9. Her family includes her husband, Kermit; three daughters and families; eight grandchildren and families; and seven great-grandchildren. Cards will reach her at 1705 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, N…
The family of Oscar Schroeter of Chandler, Ariz., is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday on Jan. 9. Cards can be sent to 6702 S. Pebble Beach Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249.
The family of Larry Smalley would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday on Jan. 9. Cards may be mailed to him at 1208 Eldorado Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please help us celebrate Sharon Prauner’s 80th birthday on Jan. 8, 2020. The family would like to celebrate with a card shower.
Jim Cobb of O’Neill will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Chesterfields West in downtown O’Neill. His family is hosting the event. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate. No gifts, please. Cards can be sent to him at P.O. Box 27, O…
The family of Joan Zanders would like to honor her with a card shower on her 75th birthday, which is Dec. 30, 2019. Cards may be mailed to: 31B West Ridge, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Thank you for helping us celebrate her birthday!