The family of Jerry Schmit invites you to shower him with cards to help continue the celebration of his 80th birthday. Jerry celebrated with family earlier in the month.
Jerry was born Oct. 5, 1940. His family includes his wife, Pat; children Fr. Stan Schmit, Renee Schmit, Chris and Missy Schmit, Cindy and Ernie Medina, Mary and Bill Gregoski; along with grandchildren Peyton and Ella Davis-Schmit, Jacob, Hannah, Lizzy and Isaac Medina and Eryn Gregoski.
Cards will reach Jerry at 105 Nelson Circle, St. Paul, NE 68873.