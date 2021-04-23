Please join the family of Jerri Koinzan for an 90th birthday open house on Sunday, May 2, from 2-4 p.m. at The Flats, 705 W. Eighth St., Neligh. Cake and refreshments will be served.
The event is hosted by her children, Bart and Sandi Koinzan and Brenda Rittscher; and grandchildren Leah and Scott Buhrman and Lauren, Greg and Courtney Koinzan and Etta and Otto, Ryan and Koryn Koinzan and Lynae, Luci, Wyatt and Bode, Kara and Matt Pelster and Liam, Ace and Jewel, Kirk and Cassie Koinzan and Cheyanne and Oaklee.
Cards can be sent to 705 W. Eighth St., Apt. 7, Neligh, NE 68756.