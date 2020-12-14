The family of Jeneane Oestreich is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Cards and well wishes can reach her at 55630 847th Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Lenora Kuchar of Meadow Grove will celebrate her 106th birthday on Dec. 25. Her family is requesting a card shower.
The family of Carolyn Nolze would like to request a card shower for her 70th birthday. She was born Dec. 22, 1950.
The family of Dennis Nordhues is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Dec. 19, 2020. With love from his wife, Rosemary, son Chris of Ashland, daughter and son-in-law Staci and Kevin Keller, son and daughter-in-law Denton and Jill of Naperville, Ill., and grandchildren Halee, Hop…
The family of Edith Stalnaker wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 95th birthday. Edith was born near Stanton on Dec. 20, 1925. She taught in Wayne County country schools for five years before marrying Maurice Stalnaker. She taught the nursery Sunday school class for 54 yea…
Roy Zautke will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 14. His family invites you to honor him with a card shower.
The family of Elnora Remich is requesting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Dec. 14.
The family of Myrna Amen of Norfolk invites you to celebrate her 80th birthday on Dec. 9 with a card shower.
The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Vivienne LeMasters are requesting a card shower to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 18.