The family of Jeanette Uehling will be celebrating her birthday with a card shower. She will turn 80 years old on May 4.
Please send your cards to 1008 Village Green, Apt. 4, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Happy birthday! LaJean Hofmann will be celebrating her 85th birthday on May 7. In honor of the special occasion, her family, Rick, Shari, Kevin, Barb and Nicole, invite you to help her celebrate via a card shower.
