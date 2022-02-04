Please join us as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Jeanette Eisenhauer with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Beemer Legion Hall/Senior Center located on Main Street in Beemer.
If unable to attend, cards will reach her at 400 Blaine St., Apt. 23, Beemer, NE 68716.
Jeanette Marie Eisenhauer was born in Center to Harry and Elsie Lamprecht and graduated from Bloomfield High School. She married Sten Eisenhauer in 1954. They moved to Beemer in 1957 where they raised their 10 children: daughters Debra (Allen) Lambrecht, Dixie (Jim) Oligmueller, Rhonda (Curtis) Vavra and sons Doug (Lana), Todd (Amy), Scott, Wade (Amy), the late Bryan (Amy), Troy (Shelly) and Kyle (Pam).
Since retiring she has enjoyed baking, cooking, and canning — all the things she did while raising her large family. She also enjoys playing cards with her friends. She enjoys the special time shared with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Please come and share your favorite memories with Jeanette on her special day and enjoy some refreshments with family and friends.
Hope to see you there!