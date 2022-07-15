In celebration of Jean Nordhues’ 90th birthday on July 22, her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Jean at 1006 Nord St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Life-long resident of Northeast Nebraska, Bill Alderson, currently of Elgin, will be celebrating his 85th birthday this August.
Dorothy Reigle will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 26. Her family includes daughter and son-in-law Carol and Bob Rotherham of Norfolk, son and daughter-in-law John and Jeanne Reigle of Madison, daughter Julie Reigle of Lakewood, Colo., and daughter and son-in-law Connie and Rory Weidner…
Friends and family are invited to help celebrate Norbert Goeken’s 85th birthday and Bonnie Goeken’s 80th birthday with an open house on Sunday, July 24, from 2-6 p.m. at the K.C. Hall, 105 Elm Ave., Norfolk. No gifts are requested.
The family of Laurita Nitz of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Wednesday, July 27.
Lois Reed will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 23, 2022. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Johnny Goeller's family is hosting a celebration for his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 31, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.