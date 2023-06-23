Friends of Janice Swick are having a surprise card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. Janice was born July 3, 1943, in Broken Bow and has lived in Norfolk for nearly 50 years.
Cards will reach her at 1803 N. 17th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
It’s time for Willard Johnson to celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, June 27. He is a WWII Veteran and was in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He trained as a radio operator and aerial gunner on B-17s, as radio operator and crew member on C-46s in Troop Carrier Command. He served as…
Rita (Burbach) Isom of Randolph will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, June 28. An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. If unable to attend, please send cards to 86353 562 Ave., Randolph, NE 68771. Let your presence be y…