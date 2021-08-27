Janice Lienemann

Janice Lienemann is turning 85 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of this wonderful lady!

Please send your birthday wishes to P.O. Box 253, Randolph, NE 68771.

Carol Dostal is turning 80 years old on Sept. 5. Because her birthday wish of Rizzo returning to the Cubs isn’t coming true, help us brighten her days with a card shower! Her family includes Greg (Sandra) Dostal of Atkinson, Deb (Paul) Parmelee of LeMars, Iowa, Jeff (Kim) Dostal of Lincoln, …

The family of Kathleen O’Brien is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 2.

Audrey Grevson is turning 91 years old on Saturday, Sept. 11. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower.

Dr. Roger A. Cutshall will be 98 years old on Saturday, Aug. 28. Let’s fill his room and heart with cards expressing cheerful memories and warm birthday wishes.

Arla (Deitloff) Konopasek will turn 90 on Sept. 1. A lifelong resident of Norfolk, she and her husband, Marv, owned the Double K Restaurant and King’s Ballroom.

Ione Horst will turn 90 years old on Aug. 31. Her family is requesting a card or letter shower in honor of her birthday.

The family of Lois Voecks of Norfolk is requesting a card shower to honor her 98th birthday on Aug. 31.

The family of Phyllis Reed is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 6.