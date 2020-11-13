The family of Janice Hitz is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday on Nov. 16, 2020.
Cards will reach Janice at 54976 839th Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Jean Werner will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Nov. 28. Her family invites you to honor her with a card shower.
The family of Gilbert Bauermeister is requesting a card shower for his 97th birthday. He was born Nov. 23, 1923.
The family of Janice Hitz is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday on Nov. 16, 2020.
Lynnette Raasch will be celebrating 70 years young on Nov. 12. She has spent the last 40 years cooking up great meals at The Wolf’s Den with her daughter, Brandi.
The family of David Plugge is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on Nov. 10.
The family of Ardyth Molacek would like to wish her a happy 85th birthday on Nov. 14 by requesting a card shower. Cards will reach Ardyth at 1120 N. First St., Apt. 34, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Marge Voecks Wilke will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Nov. 12. Her family invites you on this special occasion to honor her with a card shower.
The family of Dr. Joel Gillespie invites you to shower him with cards to celebrate his 90th birthday. Nov. 3 will mark 90 years of God’s blessings!
The family of Irene (Koehler) Neitzke is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Nov. 9.