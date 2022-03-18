The family of Janice Eggen requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 24.
Birthday wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 88, Crofton, NE 68730.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND MONONA COUNTY IN IOWA... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
Harriett Weber turns 104 on March 28. Her children, Larry Weber of Fort Collins, Colo., and Marlene McVey of Arvada, Colo., are requesting a card shower to celebrate.
Barry Nelson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 29. His children invite you to help in the celebration of his special day.
You are invited to take part in an 80th birthday celebration! The family of Mary Ann Wilcox is requesting that her friends and family shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday on March 16.
Addie Scheve will celebrate her 103rd birthday on March 30. Addie grew up in Battle Creek. She and her husband, Alvin, were married for 64 years before he passed. They raised their three children in Battle Creek. After 46 years of farming, Al and Addie retired and moved to Norfolk.