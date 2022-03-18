Janice Eggen

The family of Janice Eggen requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 24.

Birthday wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 88, Crofton, NE 68730.

Harriett Weber

Harriett Weber turns 104 on March 28. Her children, Larry Weber of Fort Collins, Colo., and Marlene McVey of Arvada, Colo., are requesting a card shower to celebrate.

Barry Nelson

Barry Nelson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 29. His children invite you to help in the celebration of his special day.

Mary Ann Wilcox

You are invited to take part in an 80th birthday celebration! The family of Mary Ann Wilcox is requesting that her friends and family shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday on March 16.

Addie Scheve

Addie Scheve will celebrate her 103rd birthday on March 30. Addie grew up in Battle Creek. She and her husband, Alvin, were married for 64 years before he passed. They raised their three children in Battle Creek. After 46 years of farming, Al and Addie retired and moved to Norfolk.