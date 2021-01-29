The family of Janice Bykerk would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Feb. 7.
Cards can be mailed to Janice at 1704 Mulberry Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
The family of Twila Werner requests a card shower to celebrate her 95th birthday on Feb. 6. Her children are Kerry and Barb Werner and Judy and Eldon Taake, all of Meadow Grove. She also has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family of Janice Bykerk would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Feb. 7.
The family of Evelyn Shannon would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 103rd birthday. Her family includes son John Shannon (fianceé Gina), daughter Lavonne (Nivan) Hornik, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Marlin Kratochvil is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 14.
Anne Blank will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 13. Her children, Werner (Scarlet) Blank, Warren (Jean) Blank and Lisa (Doug) Wolken are hosting a card shower in her honor.
The family of Willard “Bill” Ayers of Winnetoon wishes to honor him with a card shower celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 2. His children are Mitch (Lorie) Ayers, Lori (Chuck) Borgmann, Amy (Don) Borgmann, all of Norfolk, Jackie (deceased in 2008) and (Bob) Ebel of Winnetoon. They would l…
The family of Ken Schmidt is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 3. His family includes his wife, Marge; son Todd and wife Joyce of Norfolk, son Jeff and wife Jacki of North Port, Fla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family of Donald Hogendorn would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday on Jan. 22.
Judy Parks will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family is requesting cards and letters to help her celebrate.