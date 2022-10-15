Janice Aldag of Battle Creek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 23.
Her family includes her husband, Dennis; daughter and son-in-law Vickie and John Hrabanek of Battle Creek; son Terry Aldag of Norfolk; grandchildren Megan (Justin) Eckert, Nicole (Scott) Kuk, Jay Aldag, Travis (Morgan) Aldag, Kendra (Robbie) Nickeson, Alex (Sam) Aldag and Skye (Nic) Schott; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A card shower is requested in her honor. Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 523, Battle Creek, NE 68715.