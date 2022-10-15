Janice Aldag

Janice Aldag of Battle Creek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 23.

Her family includes her husband, Dennis; daughter and son-in-law Vickie and John Hrabanek of Battle Creek; son Terry Aldag of Norfolk; grandchildren Megan (Justin) Eckert, Nicole (Scott) Kuk, Jay Aldag, Travis (Morgan) Aldag, Kendra (Robbie) Nickeson, Alex (Sam) Aldag and Skye (Nic) Schott; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A card shower is requested in her honor. Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 523, Battle Creek, NE 68715.

Verneal Gade

Verneal Gade will celebrate his 85th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 23. Please help Verneal celebrate by sending him a card to 105 Wakefield St., Laurel, NE 68745.

Nancy Rauss

Please join the family of Nancy Rauss, formerly of Pilger, in a secret (ssshhhh) card shower. Her 80th birthday is Tuesday, Oct. 25, and she would love to hear from her friends and family.

Carol Freudenburg

The family of Carol Freudenburg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday. Her birthday is on Monday, Oct. 17.