Janette Amen

Janette (Mittelstaedt) Amen will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 10, 2022. Greetings may be sent to 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.
In other news
"Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art." Please join us in wishing JoAnn Pfeifer, our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a happy 88th birthday with a card shower. JoAnn's birthday is Feb. 4.
Leonard Kerkman is celebrating his 80th Birthday on Feb. 14 . His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate.
Leona Kasik will turn 95 on Feb. 16. Her children invite you to help her celebrate her 95 years with a card shower.
Please join us as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Jeanette Eisenhauer with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Beemer Legion Hall/Senior Center located on Main Street in Beemer.
