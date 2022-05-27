Janeen Mrsny

The family of Janeen Mrsny is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on June 4.

Please send your birthday wishes to 807 S. First St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Larry Masat

Larry Masat

The family of Larry Masat has requested a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on June 7.