Grandma Jan is turning 80! The children of Jan Ohlrich are hosting an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Stables,1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate her birthday. Jan has kept busy these 80 years. Some of you knew her as a baby nurse at the hospital or maybe from the United Methodist Church. Others as the mom of David, Duane, Doug, Dale and Jolene, or grandmother of one of her 15 grandchildren or five great-grandchildren. However you may know her, if you would like to help us celebrate stop by the Stables and wish her a happy birthday! Please no gifts, your presence is present enough.