James Thompson

The family of James Thompson wishes to honor him with an open house for his 80th birthday. The open house will be Saturday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 502 Opal Lane in Norfolk.

His family includes wife Carol; son Shannon (Colleen,); daughter Holli Ronspies; grandchildren April (Lester), Casey (Melissa), Michelle (Jordan), Cameron (Kait), Cheyenne and Shawn; and seven great-grandchildren.

He will turn 80 on Aug. 5. If uncomfortable with being in a group, please feel free to drive by and honk or send him a card at 502 Opal Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

James Thompson

James Thompson

The family of James Thompson wishes to honor him with an open house for his 80th birthday. The open house will be Saturday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 502 Opal Lane in Norfolk.

Marion Meisinger

Marion Meisinger

Marion Meisinger will celebrate her 93rd birthday on Aug. 16. Her four children, Wes, Gail, Stan and Katie, are encouraging her friends and family to shower her with cards at anytime in August. Please send to her C/O The Madison House, 1120 N. First St., Room 30, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Gerald Haas

Gerald Haas

The family of Gerald Haas of Pierce has requested a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Jim Broekemeier

Jim Broekemeier

The family of Jim Broekemeier is requesting a card shower in honor of Jim's 90th birthday on July 30, 2020.

Marci Siedschlag

Marci Siedschlag

The family of Marci Siedschlag is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on July 29. Her family includes her husband, Jim, her sons Mark and Jason (fiance Sam), her daughter Stefanie (Tim) Ahlmann, and her grandchildren Ashton, Kierra, and Adie.

Beverly Wragge

Beverly Wragge

The family of Beverly Wragge is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 2.

Viola Avery

Viola Avery

The family of Viola (Ole) Avery wishes to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Aug. 5.

Euveda Brown

Euveda Brown

In celebration of Euveda “Fay” Brown's 80th birthday on Aug. 3, her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Celebration plans had to be put on hold. She would love to hear from you during this time of self isolation and social distancing.

Arnold Oltjenbruns

Arnold Oltjenbruns

The family of Arnold Oltjenbruns wish to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on July 22, 2020! Please help us shower him with cards. Cards will reach him at P.O. Box 812, Plainview, NE 68769.