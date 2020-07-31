The family of James Thompson wishes to honor him with an open house for his 80th birthday. The open house will be Saturday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 502 Opal Lane in Norfolk.
His family includes wife Carol; son Shannon (Colleen,); daughter Holli Ronspies; grandchildren April (Lester), Casey (Melissa), Michelle (Jordan), Cameron (Kait), Cheyenne and Shawn; and seven great-grandchildren.
He will turn 80 on Aug. 5. If uncomfortable with being in a group, please feel free to drive by and honk or send him a card at 502 Opal Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.