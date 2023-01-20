Jackie Marshall

The family of Jackie Marshall is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Jan. 30.

Cards will reach her at 819 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Liz Marshall

Liz Marshall

Liz Marshall will be 85 years young on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Her children, Deb and Rich Scott, Dan and Denise Marshall, David and Patti Marshall, Diane Sanders, Doris and Dave Aspegren and Darren Marshall will be hosting a dance at the American Legion in Neligh from 1-5 p.m. Your presence is th…

Jackie Marshall

Jackie Marshall

The family of Jackie Marshall is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Jan. 30.