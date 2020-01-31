The family of Jack Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 10.
His family includes his wife, Audrey; children, Jacque and Randee Falter of Pierce, Rick and Sue Prater of Columbus, Kim and Danny Brummond of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jennifer Falter and Tomo Kamimura, Lesley and Andy Miner, Amanda and Ricky Distefano, Ryan Falter, Collin Falter, Josh and Ashley Prater, Dillon Prater, Brianna and John O’Neill, Simon, Elliot, Berkly and Nealy Brummond; and three great-grandchildren, Brecken Distefano, Maren Miner and Liara Prater.
Cards may be mailed to Jack at 1107 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.