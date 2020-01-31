Jack Prater

The family of Jack Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 10.

His family includes his wife, Audrey; children, Jacque and Randee Falter of Pierce, Rick and Sue Prater of Columbus, Kim and Danny Brummond of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jennifer Falter and Tomo Kamimura, Lesley and Andy Miner, Amanda and Ricky Distefano, Ryan Falter, Collin Falter, Josh and Ashley Prater, Dillon Prater, Brianna and John O’Neill, Simon, Elliot, Berkly and Nealy Brummond; and three great-grandchildren, Brecken Distefano, Maren Miner and Liara Prater.

Cards may be mailed to Jack at 1107 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Jack Prater

Jack Prater

The family of Jack Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 10.

Arlene Gnirk

Arlene Gnirk

Arlene Watchorn Gnirk, formerly of Hoskins, is celebrating her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Her daughters and family would like to honor her with a card shower. We hope many will include a personal remembrance or photograph to make this extra special for her.

Genevieve Mossman

Genevieve Mossman

Genevieve “Granma Jenny” Mossman, an incomparable mother of four, grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 20, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, neighbor, babysitter, seamstress, quilter, gardener, cook, baker, beautician, crafter, painter and all-around-maker will celebrate her 90th birthday on …

Carlene Prince

Carlene Prince

The children of Carlene (Pint) Prince are requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Feb. 5, 2020. Her family includes her husband, George; children Rick (Emilee), the late Gregg (Vickie) and Jeff (Sheryl) Prince of Pierce, Ann (Jeff Preister) of Lindsay, Mark (Ann) Prince of …

Genny Hyatt

Genny Hyatt

The family of Genny Hyatt is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Feb. 6.

Barbara Miller

Barbara Miller

The family of Barbara Miller would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on Jan. 26.

Sandy Authier

Sandy Authier

The family of Sandy Authier is honoring her on her 75th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. at Eldorado Hills on Saturday, Jan. 25. If you are unable to attend the open house, cards will reach her at 405 Ridgeway, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Evelyn Indra

Evelyn Indra

Happy, happy 80th! The family of Evelyn Indra would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Monday, Jan. 27. Cards may be sent to The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Room 117, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Jeanette Brummond

Jeanette Brummond

The family of Jeanette Wolverton Brummond would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 21.