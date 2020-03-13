Iona Carstens

The family of Iona Carstens is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 19. Her address is 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 77, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Happy birthday, Mom. Love Vicki, Gayle, Tom, Vicky and families.

Join the family in celebrating Velma Backer’s 90th birthday with a card shower

The family of Dottie Babcock has requested a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 12. Her family includes her children and their spouses, Clifton (Susan) Babcock, Lorna (Tom) Boggs and James (Sherry) Babcock; along with 13 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Rose Delp and her family will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

The family of Janice Schulz would like to request a card shower for this wonderful lady. Janice’s 80th birthday is March 11.

Kathy Bussey will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m. at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Happy 90th birthday, Mom. The family of Carmen Dufek of Verdigre would like to shower her with birthday cards and wishes in honor of her 90th birthday on March 6.

The family of Eunice Wragge is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday. She was born March 6, 1925.

Happy birthday, Mom! This beautiful lady, Lee Peterson, is turning 93 years young on March 6. Her family is requesting to shower her with cards and birthday wishes.

The family of Velma Backer would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Thursday, March 12.