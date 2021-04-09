Ingrid Granath will be celebrating her 94th birthday on April 15. She and her late husband, Lars, were blessed with two children, Lars and Karen. Ingrid's grandchildren live from coast to coast: Erik Granath and family in Portland, Ore., Karla Bush and family in Juneau, Alaska, Shanon Lenox and family in Fletcher, Vt., Lars Gallagher and family in Lincoln, Ryan Gallagher and family in Norfolk, Martin Gallagher and son in Lincoln and Amy Hamilton and family in Fayetteville, N.C. She enjoys seven grandchildren, one bonus-grandson, 16 great-grandchildren and five "bonus-great-grandchildren." The children of Lars call her Farmor, (father's mother), while Karen's children call her Mormor (mother's mother). Lars and Ingrid immigrated from Sweden in 1949, along with their toddler, Lars.
The family of Bev (Giese) Hubschmitt is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on April 17. Her family includes Roberta Meyer, Corey (Melissa) Jurgensen, Kendra OneHorn, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lloyd “Buzz” Good of Neligh will celebrate his 85th birthday on April 14. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Buzz celebrates with his wife, Darlene; four children, Rodger (Susan) Good, Christine Good, Lisa (Roy) Urbanec and Teresa (Joe) Jackson; seven grandchildren; and 1…
The family of Mary Tiedgen is requesting a card shower in honor of her 92nd birthday on April 22. Her family includes Fred (Dee), Kathy (Russ), Beverly, Karen, Rob and all her grandchildren.
Evelyn (Sukup) Fuchtman will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 17, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Ludger’s Social Hall, Creighton.
The family of Hazel Bermel would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on April 22. Cards maybe sent to her at 407 S. Main St., Randolph, NE 68771.
The family of Betty Uttecht would like to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on April 11 with a card shower.
Bernice Walters is turning 90! Come celebrate her day on Saturday, April 10, with an open house at the Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd., Norfolk, from 2-4 p.m. No gifts are requested.
Joy Henkel will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 14. Joy and her late husband, Bill, raised three daughters, Susan and Ken Peters of Pierce, Sharon Henkel of Lincoln and Sandy and Dan Keenan of North Platte. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joy is a resident of th…