Ingrid Granath will be celebrating her 95th birthday on April 15. She and her late husband, Lars, were blessed with two children, Lars and Karen. Ingrid's grandchildren live from coast to coast: Erik Granath and family in Portland, Ore., Karla Bush and family in Juneau, Alaska, Shannon Lenox and family in Cambridge, Vt., Lars Gallagher and family in Lincoln, Ryan Gallagher and family in Norfolk, Martin Gallagher and son in Lincoln and Amy Hamilton and family in Fayetteville, N.C.
She enjoys seven grandchildren, one bonus-grandson, 16 great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and five "bonus-great-grandchildren." The children of Lars call her Farmor, (father's mother), while Karen's children call her Mormor (mother's mother). Lars and Ingrid immigrated from Sweden in 1949, along with their toddler, Lars.