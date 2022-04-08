Ingrid Granath

Ingrid Granath will be celebrating her 95th birthday on April 15. She and her late husband, Lars, were blessed with two children, Lars and Karen. Ingrid's grandchildren live from coast to coast: Erik Granath and family in Portland, Ore., Karla Bush and family in Juneau, Alaska, Shannon Lenox and family in Cambridge, Vt., Lars Gallagher and family in Lincoln, Ryan Gallagher and family in Norfolk, Martin Gallagher and son in Lincoln and Amy Hamilton and family in Fayetteville, N.C.

She enjoys seven grandchildren, one bonus-grandson, 16 great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and five "bonus-great-grandchildren." The children of Lars call her Farmor, (father's mother), while Karen's children call her Mormor (mother's mother). Lars and Ingrid immigrated from Sweden in 1949, along with their toddler, Lars.

Lorine Fields

Lorine Fields

Guess who is turning 80 on April 15? Lorine Fields is celebrating the big 80! Her family, husband of 58 years, Cecil; daughter Christy (Dirk) Kitzelman and granddaughters Kelsey and Hayley of Rapid City, S.D., and grandsons Jacob of Omaha and Nathaniel of Kearney, all want to wish her a happ…

Reuben Riedel

Reuben Riedel

The family of Reuben Riedel would like to invite you to celebrate his 80th birthday from 1-3 p.m. on April 16 at the Pierce Senior Center.

DeLoris Kerber

DeLoris Kerber

The family of DeLoris Kerber is requesting a card shower for the celebration of her 90th birthday on April 17.

Susan Bengston

Susan Bengston

The family of Susan Bengston is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on April 18.

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg will turn 90 years old on April 18. Her children are requesting a card shower to celebrate.