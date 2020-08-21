This handsome man, Howard Leshovsky, will be turning 90 on Sept. 3. To honor him, and help celebrate, his family is inviting you to drive by, honk and wave! Please help us celebrate by joining us on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1-1:30 p.m. Drive by Bel Air Cottage F, 1315 W. Benjamin Ave. Come make some noise!
Howard’s family includes his son, Bill (Pam); daughters Maris and Jan (Jim); five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Happy 90th birthday Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Papa! We all love you so much!