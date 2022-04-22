Hazel Blank will be celebrating her 100th birthday on April 26 with a private family dinner in her honor, followed by an open house on Sunday, May 1, at St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Stanton from 3-5 p.m.
Hazel was born at home in Norfolk to Glenn and Sadie (Perfect) Jones, one of seven children, and grew up in the Norfolk area. In 1949, she married Stan Blank and in 1959, their only child, Deb, was born.
Stan and Hazel lived in Norfolk 66 years of their married life until moving to Stanton in 2016, married just shy of 68 years at the time of Stan’s passing.
Hazel has one daughter, Deb (Tim) of Stanton; and is blessed with two grandsons and six great-grandchildren, Chris (Anne Marie) Kabes and family of Fremont and Cody Kabes and family of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Cards/birthday wishes will reach Hazel the Stanton Health Center, Room 215, P.O. Box 407, 301 17th St., Stanton, NE 68779, or % Deb Kabes, 305 11th St., Stanton, NE 68779.