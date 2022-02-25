Harriett Nahrstedt will be celebrating her 95th birthday on March 7. Her family, Sheri and Tom Anderson of Morristown, N.J., and Mike and LaRene Nahrstedt of Madison are requesting a card shower to honor her on her special day. Harriett has two grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.
Harriett was a school teacher in her younger days, and married the love of her life, Verl, on June 14, 1947. They farmed together west of Madison until retirement. Harriett enjoyed ceramics, cards, dancing and traveling.
Cards can be sent to Harriett at 703 N. Main St., Madison, NE 68748.