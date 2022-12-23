Please join us in celebrating Glenda Schlueter's 85th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Let's shower her with cards and make her day special.
Her family includes her husband, Billy Schlueter; daughters Kim Schlueter and Shelly (Tony) Coover; grandchildren Kassandra (Buddy) Whites and Kyle (Donna) Coover; great-granddaughter Hazel Coover; and three great-grandsons, Logan and Alister Whited and Asher Coover.
Send greetings with a story or two of your favorite memories (if you can think of any) to the Stanton Medical Center, Glenda Schlueter, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.