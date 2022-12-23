Glenda Schlueter

Please join us in celebrating Glenda Schlueter's 85th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Let's shower her with cards and make her day special.

Her family includes her husband, Billy Schlueter; daughters Kim Schlueter and Shelly (Tony) Coover; grandchildren Kassandra (Buddy) Whites and Kyle (Donna) Coover; great-granddaughter Hazel Coover; and three great-grandsons, Logan and Alister Whited and Asher Coover.

Send greetings with a story or two of your favorite memories (if you can think of any) to the Stanton Medical Center, Glenda Schlueter, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.

