Ginny Glassmeyer

In celebration of Ginny (Bethune) Glassmeyer's 80th birthday on June 20th, her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Ginny at 57576 852nd Road, Wayne, NE 68787.

Richard Schulz

Richard Schulz

The family of Richard Schulz is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday on June 23.