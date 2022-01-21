Geraldine Benton

Geraldine (Wohlfeil) Benton will turn 90 on Feb. 1, 2022. She attended Norfolk High School and Norfolk Junior College. She began teaching at Norfolk elementary schools in 1951 and retired in 1994. Geri was the elementary librarian during her last eight years in Norfolk. Ten of her teaching years were spent in Lincoln, Golden, Colo., and Butzbach, Germany.
Her daughter, Jodi Kupper, invites you to help her celebrate her 90 years by sending cards and memories to 3404 Koenigstein Ave., Apt. 6, Norfolk, NE 68701. Geri would especially love to hear from any of her former students.