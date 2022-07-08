Gerald Hayes

Gerald C. “Jerry/Jake” Hayes will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 22. A card shower is being requested in his honor.

Cards will reach him at 911 E. Sycamore, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Donna Galvin will celebrate her 93rd birthday on July 17. Please help her celebrate by sending cards to the Heritage of Bel-Air, Room 202, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

