The family of Gerald Fink of Bloomfield wishes to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 20. His family includes his late wife, Shirley (Bruns) Fink; children, Daniel and Michelle Fink of Lincoln, Douglas and Susan Fink of Pilger, Monica and Michael McManigal of Verdigre, Brian and Amanda Fink of Huntsville, Texas, Bradley and Jennifer Fink of Bloomfield, and Michelle and Mark Boecker of Omaha; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cards may be mailed to 502 W. Main St., Bloomfield, NE 68718.