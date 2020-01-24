The family of Genny Hyatt is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Feb. 6.
Cards can be mailed to her at 3416 Koenigstein Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The children of Carlene (Pint) Prince are requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Feb. 5, 2020. Her family includes her husband, George; children Rick (Emilee), the late Gregg (Vickie) and Jeff (Sheryl) Prince of Pierce, Ann (Jeff Preister) of Lindsay, Mark (Ann) Prince of …
The family of Barbara Miller would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on Jan. 26.
The family of Sandy Authier is honoring her on her 75th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. at Eldorado Hills on Saturday, Jan. 25. If you are unable to attend the open house, cards will reach her at 405 Ridgeway, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Happy, happy 80th! The family of Evelyn Indra would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Monday, Jan. 27. Cards may be sent to The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Room 117, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Jeanette Wolverton Brummond would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The family of Marcia Schneider would like to request a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 16. Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 323, Bloomfield, NE 68718.
The children of Dean Mackeprang of Bloomfield are requesting a card shower in honor of Dean’s 80th birthday on Jan. 18. Dean and his wife, Doris, are the parents of Kevin, Wayne (Kristel), Curt (Christy) and Anthony (Kristy), all of Bloomfield, and Kathy (James) of Sioux Falls, S.D. Together…
The family of Lavonne Kohl would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Jan. 20.
