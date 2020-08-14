The family of Gene Borgmann is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Aug. 24.
Cards will reach him at 121 Fairview Drive, Madison, NE 68748.
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON... SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...NORTHWESTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN COLFAX... NORTHEASTERN PLATTE...WEST CENTRAL THURSTON AND STANTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT... AT 302 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR STANTON, OR 15 MILES SOUTHEAST OF NORFOLK, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, STANTON, WISNER, PENDER, BEEMER, CLARKSON, HOWELLS, WINSIDE, LEIGH, PILGER, LINDSAY, CRESTON, HUMPHREY, TARNOV, CORNLEA, THE HIGHWAY 15 AND 32 JUNCTION, 10 MILES WEST OF WEST POINT, THE HIGHWAY 9 AND 51 JUNCTION, 8 MILES SOUTH OF WAYNE AND MAPLE CREEK RECREATION AREA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON POTTAWATTAMIE IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA COLFAX CUMING MADISON PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FREMONT, LA VISTA, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, NORFOLK, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, PAPILLION, PENDER, SCHUYLER, STANTON, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.
The family of Bob Foster would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on Aug. 20.
The family of Wardenne Volmer has requested a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 21. Her family includes her husband of 61 years, Bob; children, Deb Borer of Columbus, Lori and Bill Coldiron of Porter, Texas, and Kathy and Jim McLain of Olathe, Kan.; and daughter-in-law Amy Os…
The family of Ruth Bruggeman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 88th birthday on Aug. 27.
Carol (Pierce) Cook will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 23. She and her late husband, Ronald Cook, had 12 children: Kathy (Leo) Specht, Alice (Allen) Fritz, Charles (Marjorie) Cook, Mary (Paul) Menter, Ruth Cook, Martha Cook, Janet (Kent) Hollman, Rachel (Steve) Boyer, Nellie (Nath…
The family of Neva (Huston) Winter is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 21.
The family of Gerald Fink of Bloomfield wishes to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 20. His family includes his late wife, Shirley (Bruns) Fink; children, Daniel and Michelle Fink of Lincoln, Douglas and Susan Fink of Pilger, Monica and Michael McManigal of…
The family of Audrey Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The family of Janice Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 17. Her family includes Deb Johnson of West Linn, Oregon, Mike and Pam Johnson of Osmond, Jean and Dave Lubke of Foster, Jackie and Daryl Hitz of Osmond, Richard Johnson of Norfolk, Jerry and Deb J…
