Gene Borgmann

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON... SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...NORTHWESTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN COLFAX... NORTHEASTERN PLATTE...WEST CENTRAL THURSTON AND STANTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT... AT 302 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR STANTON, OR 15 MILES SOUTHEAST OF NORFOLK, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, STANTON, WISNER, PENDER, BEEMER, CLARKSON, HOWELLS, WINSIDE, LEIGH, PILGER, LINDSAY, CRESTON, HUMPHREY, TARNOV, CORNLEA, THE HIGHWAY 15 AND 32 JUNCTION, 10 MILES WEST OF WEST POINT, THE HIGHWAY 9 AND 51 JUNCTION, 8 MILES SOUTH OF WAYNE AND MAPLE CREEK RECREATION AREA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA.