Frank Schulz

The family of Frank Schulz is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on Sept. 24.

Cards can be sent to 501 E. Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Emil Boubin

The family of Emil Boubin is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Sept. 19. His family includes wife Vivian; seven children, Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber) Boubin and Gary (Crystal) Boubinl; alon…

Donna Kielty

The family of Donna Kielty would like to celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower and open house. The open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m. at 202 N. Boxelder, Norfolk, NE 68701. Cards can also be sent to that same address.

Shirley Wagner

Shirley Wagner will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 10, 2021. Her children are Gary (Kathy) Wagner of Winnetoon, Jeff (Rhonda) Wagner of Creighton, Cindy (Craig) McGuigan of Wahoo, Kevin (Lisa) Wagner of Albion, Karen (Terry) Papa of Linwood and Maribeth (Keith) Nelson of Plainview. She…

Arlene Doerr

The family of Arlene Doerr is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sept. 14.

Adam Staib

Family and friends are celebrating Adam Staib’s 82nd birthday on Sept. 11 with a card shower!

Marilyn Krueger

The family of Marilyn Krueger is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. Marilyn’s family includes her husband, Jim; their children, Brenda (Steve) Kimes of Norfolk and Beth (Sean) Schommer of Rogers, Ark.; their grandchildren, Ryan (Lacy), Emily, Grant and Christian; and gre…

Delores Schnoor

The family of Delores Schnoor is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Sept. 16.

Joyce Harmeier

Joyce Harmeier turned 85 on Sept. 6. Lets help her celebrate with a card shower.