Frank Holecek

The family of Frank Holecek is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Oct. 1.

Cards will reach him at 1108 Miami St., Creighton, NE 68729.

Lois Krueger

Lois Krueger

Lois Krueger will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1. Friends and relatives, please join Lois and her family from 2-4 p.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 510 Tomar Drive, Wayne. The gift of your company is the only gift needed.

Lu Hinzmann

Lu Hinzmann

Lu Hinzmann celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 21. Cards will reach her at 1404 State St., Creighton, NE 68729.

Jean Warrick

Jean Warrick

Jean Warrick will be 90 on Oct. 25. She says, “Good grief!” Her family says, “Let’s celebrate!”

Kay Raile

Kay Raile

Kay Raile of Zephyhills, Fla., formerly of Norfolk, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26. Her family would like to request cards or letters to celebrate this wonderful milestone.

Leland Timperley

Leland Timperley

Leland Timperley of Battle Creek will be turning 93 on Sept. 24. His good friends, especially Jim Ertzner, have requested a card shower for him. Cards can be mailed to 306 N. Preece St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.