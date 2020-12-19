Floyd Bloom

The family of Floyd Bloom wishes to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday. Floyd was born on Jan. 3, 1931.

His family includes his wife of 63 years, Beverly, sons Brian (Audra) and Randy (Cindy), daughter Lavonne (Ron) Gadeken and sons Tim (Becky), and Phillip (Jenny).

He has been blessed with 15 grandchildren, Jeree Nessen, Isabella Bloom, Katie Olson, Schyler, Nolan, Riley and Shelby Bloom, Grant, Andrew and Hannah Gadeken, Abbie, Aaron, Garret, Tanner and Gavin Bloom. Floyd has also been blessed with 15 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to Floyd at 701 Elm St., Laurel, NE 68745.

Udell Podliska, formerly of Norfolk, is celebrating his 80th birthday on Dec. 29. The family would love to have you send him a card to 1916 11th St., Columbus, NE 68601, or call him on his birthday at 402-640-0488. Share a special memory as well as to just “make his day!”

Bill Borer of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 29. He was born in Madison in 1940 and worked at the Norfolk Daily News for 40 years.

The family of Marilyn Wahl Hass invites family and friends to help her celebrate her 80th birthday on Dec. 29 with a card shower.

The family of John Frey would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24, 2020.

The family of Stan Kumm is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 31. Stan’s family includes his wife, Alice, and children Pam and Mike Johnson and Todd and Sherry Kumm, all of Osmond, and Jason and Michelle Kumm of Mount Juliet, Tenn. He has six grandchildren and s…

The family of Jeneane Oestreich is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

The family of Jeneane Oestreich is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Lenora Kuchar of Meadow Grove will celebrate her 106th birthday on Dec. 25. Her family is requesting a card shower.