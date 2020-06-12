Friends and family of Florence Peters of Wausa are requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, June 22.
Her children are the Rev. Larry Peters and wife Amy of Clarksville, Tenn., and Murray Peters of Wausa. Grandchildren are Joseph and Sheryl Peters and Rachel and Steven Crook of Clarksville and Andrew Peters of Norfolk, and one special great-granddaughter, Nora Kate of Clarksville.
Cards will reach her at P.O. Box C, Wausa, NE 68786. June 22 will be a special day for this special lady.