The family of Fern Salmen would like to request a card shower for the Nahrstedt twin's 85th birthday on Aug. 19.
Please send cards to Fern Salmen at 54747 830 Road, Madison, NE 68748, and to her twin, Faye Gray, at 2320 230th Ave., Albion, NE 68620.
Bob Amen will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 20, 2021. Greetings will reach him at 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.
An open house to celebrate Ellis Schrunk's 90th birthday will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1-4 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center, 124 S. Second St., Elgin.
Marcy (Rodekohr) Bartee turned 90 years old on Aug. 8. Her family asks you to help celebrate this wonderful woman’s birthday with a card shower. Let’s overflow her mailbox with warm greetings and birthday cheers.
The family of Donna Maly has requested a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Aug. 19. Her children are Kenny (Marlene) Maly of Grand Island, Kathy (Larry) Masat of Verdigre and Jim Maly of Bennington. She has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Elda (Jensen) Cunningham is turning 85 years old on Friday, Aug.13. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send your birthday wishes to 609 S. Pierce St., Randolph, NE 68771. Birthday calls can be made to 402-360-4621.
Delbert Scheffler will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 5. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
The family of Patti (Schnebel) Siebert request a card shower for her 85th birthday on Aug. 5. Members of her family include her husband, Ed; daughters Barb (Bob) O’Rourke of Lakewood Colo., Jaci (Rob) Heldenbrand of Omaha and Chris (Mark) Hysell of Atkinson; along with six grandchildren and …
The family of Ellis Schrunk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Aug. 1.